Kerala Floods: Richa Chadha sponsors children's education, advocates animal rescue operation

FP Staff

Aug,29 2018 12:27:43 IST

Richa Chadha, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming biopic Shakeela directed by Indrajit Lankesh, has always been vocal about raging issues. Owing to the displacement and deaths caused by the floods in, the actress decided to extend a helping hand.

Richa Chada (L) and Rajeev Pillai.

Her co-star Rajeev Pillai, who is from Kerala and cancelled his wedding to help people affected by the floods, was helping on-ground and needed more support. The actress immediately raised funds to help her co-star rebuild his native village. Apart from that, she also donated money to various relief funds across the state.

Speaking about it, Richa said, “It’s a human responsibility to come together during adverse times and everyone should do their best in their capacity to show compassion for those suffering. In times of calamity, it’s a collaborative effort of all who are willing to help. You could be anywhere but can always make a difference by doing the best you can and I pledged to support the post floods rescue help by doing my bit.”

The NGO, ResQ, who Richa has been associated with for over a year, deployed a team of volunteers to Kerala. Using her large social media fan base, she appealed to the masses by posting videos of animals that were rescued by the NGO.

Richa, along with Pillai are also identifying kids who need financial help for education. Chadha and Pillai have decided to pay for the education of five children till class 10.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 12:27 PM

