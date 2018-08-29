Kerala Floods: Richa Chadha sponsors children's education, advocates animal rescue operation

Richa Chadha, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming biopic Shakeela directed by Indrajit Lankesh, has always been vocal about raging issues. Owing to the displacement and deaths caused by the floods in, the actress decided to extend a helping hand.

Her co-star Rajeev Pillai, who is from Kerala and cancelled his wedding to help people affected by the floods, was helping on-ground and needed more support. The actress immediately raised funds to help her co-star rebuild his native village. Apart from that, she also donated money to various relief funds across the state.

Speaking about it, Richa said, “It’s a human responsibility to come together during adverse times and everyone should do their best in their capacity to show compassion for those suffering. In times of calamity, it’s a collaborative effort of all who are willing to help. You could be anywhere but can always make a difference by doing the best you can and I pledged to support the post floods rescue help by doing my bit.”

Tweeps, people in Kerala are dying, the situation is grim and likely to get worse by nightfall. Do contribute to the CM relief fund! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 16, 2018

The NGO, ResQ, who Richa has been associated with for over a year, deployed a team of volunteers to Kerala. Using her large social media fan base, she appealed to the masses by posting videos of animals that were rescued by the NGO.

Here's to the real heroes. Team #ResQ is in #Kerala taking care of helpless animals. These adorable animals don't know what hit them. They can't find their home /family and these amazing humans have travelled all the way to give them what they need.. above all.. love and care ❤ pic.twitter.com/5mqRgMq29k — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) August 24, 2018

Richa, along with Pillai are also identifying kids who need financial help for education. Chadha and Pillai have decided to pay for the education of five children till class 10.

