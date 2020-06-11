Keerthy Suresh's Penguin, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Netflix's Axone, Home Stories: New trailers this week

A number of anticipated and acclaimed films and series that are soon to make their way to theatres and OTTs have had their trailer releases recently. The trailer of Keerthy Suresh's Penguin was unveiled in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu by Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani, respectively on 11 June. The trailer of Keeanu Reeve’s Bill and Ted Face the Music too was recently unveiled.

Here is a list of films and shows you can watch as soon as they hit the theatres or are released on streaming platforms.

Penguin

Written and directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic, Penguin is a mystery thriller that revolves around a mother's struggles as she searches for her child. The film stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It also has Adhidev and Lingaa in pivotal roles.

The second high-profile Tamil film to directly release on an OTT after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 19 June.

Watch the trailer here

Home Stories

A collection of four short films — Out With It, Will You Be My Quarantine, Delivering Smiles and Web Ne Bana Di Jodi — Home Stories revolves around the pandemic and lockdown. The short films are directed by Sahirr Sethi, Anubhuti Kashyap, Tanvi Gandhi and Ashwin Laxmi Narayan. Out With It stars Arjun Mathur, while Will You Be My Quarantine has Saba Azad and Imaad Shah essaying key roles. The series premieres on 12 June on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Thirty years since the last movie in the series was released, Bill & Ted Face the Music sees Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves return as Bill S Preston, Esq and Ted “Theodore” Logan. The comedy sees the two time-travel to the future and steal a song from their future selves because they are not being able to write it in the present. While the film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 21 August, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its release.

Watch the trailer here

Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other. 🎸⚡ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3 — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

Axone

Nicholas Kharkongor’s Hindi film Axone will stream on Netflix on 12 June. The film which already had its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival and debuted in India at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) last year stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Sayani Gupta, Tenzin Dalha and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is the first mainstream commercial Hindi film based on the life of Northeasterners and follows a day in their life in South Delhi’s Humanyunpur.

Watch the trailer here

Times of Music

An MX Original Series, Times of Music brings viewers a one-of-its-kind music reality/ chat show, where 20 legendary singers will reinvent each other's most well-known tunes.

Composers who will be a part of the show are Vishal and Shekhar along with Bappi Lahiri, Salim, Sulaiman along with Pyarelal, Sachin and Jigar with Euphoria, Shantanu Moitra with Amaal Malik, Amit Trivedi with Agnee, Viju Shah with Mithoon, Rajesh Roshan with Himesh Reshammiya among others.

Watch the trailer here

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 14:44:20 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.