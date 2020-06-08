You are here:

Penguin teaser: Keerthy Suresh plays a bereaved mother in Eashvar Karthic's thriller; trailer to be out on 11 June

Amazon Prime Video shared a teaser trailer of Keerthy Suresh-starrer horror film Penguin on 7 June. The trailer of the feature written and directed by Eshavar Karthic will out on 11 June.

The brief clip opens to Suresh's character carrying an umbrella in one hand and holding her raincoat clad child's hand in the other. Penguin deals with the disappearance or even killing of her child as a search party is seeing looking for the body in a lake. Another shot shows Suresh clutching the bright yellow raincoat and howling in grief as the police looks over.

The teaser closes with a person wearing a Charlie Chaplin mask striking an ax with force under an angel's statue and getting splattered with blood.

Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram have produced the film alongside Karthik Subbaraj. Santhosh Narayanan has scored Penguin's music.

Here is the film's teaser

Suresh's last feature film appearance was in 2018's Sarkar. She also guest starred in Nagarjuna's romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2 in 2019. Her other upcoming projects include Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De in Telugu, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in Malayalam and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in Tamil, notes The News Minute.

After Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika and Gulabo Sitabo, Penguin is among the many films which will see a direct-to-digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi (Hindi), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada) are also part of the line-up.

Penguin will release on Amazon Prime Video on 19 June in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 13:55:22 IST

