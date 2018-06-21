Vinay Pathak, Sayani Gupta to star in Nicholas Kharkongor’s upcoming film about racism in New Delhi

Bheja Fry actor Vinay Pathak and Margarita with a Straw actress Sayani Gupta are teaming up for Mantra director Nicholas Kharkongor’s next titled Axone, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Axone is said to be a bitter-sweet comedy set in Delhi that exposes entrenched racism towards people from other parts of the country. The film explores cultural and social experiences in a big city, where Sayani Gupta plays a tenant from the North East who along with her roommate must outdo her judgmental landlord, played by Vinay Pathak, to cook her own local cusine and dishes without antagonising the neighbours. The movie has started shooting in Humayunpur in the capital city, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Filmmaker Nicholas Kharkongor’s debut outing Mantra starred Kalki Koechlin and Rajat Sharma and dealt with stark changes in the socio-political landscape of India in the new millennium in the backdrop of a newly liberalized economy. The director had come to notice for raising Rs 20 lakh of the budget online through crowd funding.

Vinay Pathak, who has carved a successful niche for himself in independent cinema in comedic roles, also has a reunion with the Bheja Fry team on the card with a fourth comedy in the offing. Sayani Gupta has also gone on from her breakout debut in Margarita with a Straw, to feature in several movies like Fan, Jolly LLB 2, and her acclaimed performance in Parched, along with web series Inside Edge and Kaushiki.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 16:57 PM