Keerthy Suresh roped in for Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168, will reportedly play superstar's daughter in Siva directorial

Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress of Mahanati (2018), has been roped in for Rajinikanth's highly anticipated next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. According to India Today, Keerthy may be seen in the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in the movie.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the actress writes sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth "will be my most cherished memory in my life."

Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey .

From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures 😊🙏🏻#Thalaivar168 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 9, 2019

Sun Pictures, the banner that is backing the untitled movie, posted a video of Keerthy confirming the news of her addition to the cast. The project marks the third collaboration between Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures, after Enthiran and Petta. Check it out here

Apart from Keerthy, Prakash Raj has also boarded the cast of Thalaivar 168.

D Imman, the music composer of Viswasam, is attached to the project. Cinematographer Vetri and editor Ruben are also part of the film.

According to the same India Today report, the film is slated to go on floors in a few days.

Apart from Thalaivar 168, Keerthy will also be seen in Maidaan, based on how the Indian Football team, under the guidance of Syed Abdul Raheem, brought glory to the country during the years of 1952-1962. The film marks Keerthy's debut in Bollywood, and stars Ajay Devgn in the role of Indian football coach and manager. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of multilingual project Penguin, as per The News Minute.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 11:24:44 IST