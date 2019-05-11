Kee: Jiiva's sci-fi thriller leaked online by Tamilrockers within a day of its theatrical release

Tamil sci-fi thriller film Kee, which was released on 10 May, has been leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, reports Indian Express. The film was illegally released on the website within a day from its theatrical release. Directed by Kalees, Kee features Jiiva as a gifted hacker and his quest to stop an evil hacker group.

Apart from Jiiva, Kee also stars has Nikki Galrani, RJ Balaji, Rajendra Prasad and Swathishta Krishnan in lead roles. Reportedly, the full link of sci-fi thriller with different qualities has been leaked on notorious torrent sites.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Kee joins the list of major South Indian films like K13, Petta, Viswasam, Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven, Kanchana 3, which were made available for illegal download and streaming.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers yet operate with impunity. In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) asked government to be more stringent to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 15:17:14 IST

