Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder's romantic comedy Destination Wedding wrapped up shoot in nine days

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder-starrer Destination Wedding wrapped up its shoot in a span of nine days at Dubost Winery in Paso Robles, California.

Written and directed by Victor Levin, the film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures. Reeves says Levin never rushed when it came to getting the most out of his actors.

"Vic was especially concerned with pacing," Reeves said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

"He wanted us to almost talk over each other and then find the moments where we could both be still. He worked like a really good orchestra conductor, trying to find the music of the scene, the tempo and the physicality."

"It was an extremely busy nine days," added producer Gail Lyon.

The movie showcases both the actors as socially awkward guests who develop an unlikely romance at a destination wedding in California's wine country.

Destination Wedding reunites Reeves and Ryder— who first worked together in Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992.

In an interview to vanityfair.com, Reeves said he had a "best time working with Winona again".

He said, "She's such a great actress. We had fun together making Destination Wedding— too much fun. We play characters that are opposites of the same coin. I'm more of a pessimist, and she's more of an optimist, which causes lots of fighting between the two of us.

"I haven't done a lot of romantic comedies, and I really loved the humour of the script and I loved all the dramatic experiences the characters go through."

The film is slated to open in India on 7 September.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 15:59 PM