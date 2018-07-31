Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder's romantic comedy Destination Wedding to release in India on 7 September

New Delhi: Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder-starrer Destination Wedding will release in India on 7 September.

Written and directed by Victor Levin, the film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

The movie showcases both the actors as socially awkward guests who develop an unlikely romance at a destination wedding in California's wine country.

Destination Wedding reunites Reeves and Ryder— who first worked together in Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992 and subsequently in 2006’s A Scanner Darkly and 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

In an interview to vanityfair.com, Reeves said he had a "best time working with Winona again".

He said, "She's such a great actress. We had fun together making 'Destination Wedding'— too much fun. We play characters that are opposites of the same coin. I'm more of a pessimist, and she's more of an optimist, which causes lots of fighting between the two of us.

"I haven't done a lot of romantic comedies, and I really loved the humour of the script and I loved all the dramatic experiences the characters go through."

