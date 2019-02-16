Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan confirms he'll return for season 11 of quiz show

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is making a comeback on TV for its 11th season, Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter. The megastar, who has served as the host of the game show for all seasons but one, will return for its newest instalment.

T 3089 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ! मैं अमिताभ बच्चन प्रस्तुत करने जा रहा हूँ , इस वर्ष २०१९ का नया अभियान ... कौन बनेगा करोड़पति ... KBC !!❤️❤️

बहुत जल्द आपके घरों में !! pic.twitter.com/mzeLj36Wfh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2019

Based on the British general knowledge-based game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Kaun Banega Crorepati began airing in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan as its host. Except for season 3 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, all other seasons have been hosted by Amitabh.

The 76-year-old megastar completed 50 years in Hindi film industry on 15 February. Son Abhishek penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for his 'dearest pa', sharing a picture of him wearing a T-shirt featuring his father's photo.

On the film front, Amitabh will be next seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Badla. He is also shooting for Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He last appeared in the big budget box office dud Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif.

