As Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Abhishek pens emotional note for 'dearest pa'

New Delhi: Bollywood’s evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan has completed 50 years in Indian film industry today. On this special day, Abhishek Bachchan shared a heart-warming note for his “dearest pa”.

Abhishek took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with a heartfelt message for his father. In the photo, Abhishek can be seen in a quirky grey sweatshirt which has Big B’s image and the word “icon” printed on it.

Through his caption, the Manmarziyaan actor reminded everyone of the hard work and dedication Big B has put in the last 50 years and how he is still devoted to his work despite being in his 70s.

“ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day. Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can't wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years,” he wrote alongside the picture.

Abhishek also shared how today itself he learnt a really cool thing from the megastar. He wrote, “The coolest thing he taught me today....As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said..... To work.”

The father-son duo has worked together in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Sarkar.

Earlier, Shweta Bachchan too shared a cool graphic post for her father on Twitter congratulating him. Big B shared his daughter's tweet and thanked her for her wishes.

thank you Shweta ! https://t.co/FEUWrcm1JM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, started his journey 50 years ago on this day with his first film KA Abbas' Saat Hindustani. He went on to deliver some phenomenal performances in films including Zanjeer, Satte Pe Satta, Don, Deewar, Suhaag, Anand, Sholay, Paa and Black among many more.

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release on 8 March, 2019. He is also working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 16:16:24 IST