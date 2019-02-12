Badla trailer: Amitabh Bachchan plays a defence lawyer who helps Taapsee Pannu in this Sujoy Ghosh thriller

The trailer for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller Badla was released on 12 February. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film brings back Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu together on the silver screens after Pink. It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo.

Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years, until he encounters his new client played by Pannu. She tells him she was secretly an affair with a man named Arjun. However, according to her version, someone soon found out and started blackmailing them to come to a hotel with a big sum of money.

Upon reaching the hotel, she was knocked unconscious and woke up to find Arjun dead in the bathroom. The police arrived and found out that the door was locked from inside, leaving no chance for an intruder to force himself in, leaving Pannu as the only suspect.

She tells Bachchan's character that she was definitely framed and the real perpetrator has successfully fled.

Pannu had told Press Trust of India that she would be exploring a "new side" of herself in the thriller. "This is going to be a riveting thriller. It's Sujoy's favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most, she had said.

Badla is scheduled to hit theaters on 8 March on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2019 17:48:27 IST