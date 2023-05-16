Popular singer and songwriter, Katy Perry who recently attended the prestigious coronation ceremony of King Charles III, reacted to the hilarious viral moment when she was not able to find her seat at the event, which was held inside Westminster Abbey.

The epic moment was captured by the shutterbugs and was widely posted on social media by netizens. Reacting to it, Katy tweeted, “Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern. I found my seat.”

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

Reacting to the memes, she told ET Online, “You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look when you look one way for fifteen seconds it’s just all of a sudden the internet takes over.”

She also grabbed eyeballs for her costume at the special themed episode of American Idol. Talking about it Perry said, “I figured out that Mother’s Day and Disney Night were the same night. I had a whole different costume — maybe we’ll never ever see it maybe we’ll see it next time — but I went, ‘No, we’ve got to be the most iconic Disney mom,’ and it’s Elastigirl.”

my secret identity is….

Mom ♥️

Katy Perry 🎤

Popstar ⭐️

🇺🇸 #Idol judge But tonight I’m ELASTIGIRL🤸🏻‍♀️❗️#INCREDIBLES pic.twitter.com/33Dla43mIv — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 15, 2023

She also shared about her adorable Mother’s Day plan with her 2-year-old daughter and asserted, “We had a wonderful Mother’s Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl. That’s what moms do! They just know how to juggle so hard. Like, do a little brunch and then get into a full latex costume.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.