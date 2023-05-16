Entertainment

Katy Perry reacts to viral moment when she couldn’t find seat at King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles coronation footage showed Katy Perry had trouble finding her seat at Westminster Abbey.

FP Staff May 16, 2023 11:15:42 IST
Katy Perry reacts to viral moment when she couldn’t find seat at King Charles III’s coronation

Popular singer and songwriter, Katy Perry who recently attended the prestigious coronation ceremony of King Charles III, reacted to the hilarious viral moment when she was not able to find her seat at the event, which was held inside Westminster Abbey.

The epic moment was captured by the shutterbugs and was widely posted on social media by netizens. Reacting to it, Katy tweeted, “Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern. I found my seat.”

Related Articles

King

King Charles III Coronation: Apart from Sonam Kapoor, Tom Cruise and Katy Perry on the guest list for the event too

King

King Charles III's Coronation: No formal role for Prince Harry, is Meghan Markle the cause?

Reacting to the memes, she told ET Online, “You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look when you look one way for fifteen seconds it’s just all of a sudden the internet takes over.”

She also grabbed eyeballs for her costume at the special themed episode of American Idol. Talking about it Perry said, “I figured out that Mother’s Day and Disney Night were the same night. I had a whole different costume — maybe we’ll never ever see it maybe we’ll see it next time — but I went, ‘No, we’ve got to be the most iconic Disney mom,’ and it’s Elastigirl.”

She also shared about her adorable Mother’s Day plan with her 2-year-old daughter and asserted, “We had a wonderful Mother’s Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl. That’s what moms do! They just know how to juggle so hard. Like, do a little brunch and then get into a full latex costume.”

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 16, 2023 11:15:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to wear Indian designer Priyanka Mallick's dresses for the coronation
Entertainment

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to wear Indian designer Priyanka Mallick's dresses for the coronation

Much has been written about King Charles’ coronation thats scheduled for May 6. And for the grand event, King Charles III and Queen Camila will flaunt dresses by Indian designer Priyanka Mallick.