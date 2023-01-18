Katrina Kaif's baggy yellow silk suit sparks pregnancy rumours

Looked upon for her basic but attractive style, Katrina Kaif is hands down a celebrity who stays apart from the crowd, when it comes to her airport looks. From eccentric co-ord sets to gorgeous salwar suits, Katrina has donned it all and openly asked all not to limit her in a box, when it comes to dishing out some girl-next-door style choices. Always keeping comfort above style, Katrina was recently clicked outside the Mumbai airport. Well, apart from being Katrina Kaif, the other reason the actress grabbed all the eyeballs was her simply elegant look in a silk-yellow kurta and salwar. Yet again the Tiger actress prioritised comfort and chose a baggy fit. However, Katrina’s love for her loose fits might have fueled pregnancy rumours once again. Ever since the actress tied the knot with the love of her life Vicky Kaushal, their fans have been eagerly waiting for the big news.

Now, a video of her recent spotting was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. While the video was shared along with Katrina’s peppy number Uncha Lamba Kad from the 2007 film Welcome, the actress in the video can be seen talking about something, as she points behind herself. Vicky’s better half was returning from an undisclosed location, after celebrating Lohri and was surrounded by paparazzi all over. Decked in an alluring yellow silk baggy kurta and palazzo, Katrina kept it simple by tying her hair in a ponytail and pairing it all with juttis. Following the covid protocol, the star wore a black face mask, while the other half was covered with Katrina’s round brown sunglasses. While several users took to the comments section to compliment her style, the internet was also divided with their opinion on the actress being pregnant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



One user took to the comments section and wrote, “She seems pregnant.” Another commented, “Pregnant?” A legion of her fans jumped to laud her. One of her fans wrote, “Struck by her Aura..glowing aura. Her walk is powerful yet subtle..gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “Angelic beauty…no one like her! Vicky is the luckiest man.”

Well, this is not the first time that pregnancy rumours about Katrina have set the internet ablaze. Earlier, when the actress stepped out in an all-white chanderi silk suit with a contrasting orange dupatta, then also the internet started speculating if she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, the actress will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Apart from this, Katrina will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor. Katrina will also be seen alongside Prabhas in Siddharth Anand’s next.

