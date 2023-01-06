Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif seek blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple; pictures go viral

After spending a vacation in Rajasthan and ringing in the new year with family, Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak temple on Friday, 6 January. While Vicky and Katrina continue to set major couple goals with their amazing bonding and adorable pictures, the recent photos from their temple visit have also gone viral on the internet. They were accompanied by Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal, who also sought blessings at the temple. Shared by a few fan pages on Instagram, the photos show Vicky and Katrina seeking blessings inside the temple while Vicky’s mother can be seen standing beside the actress.

While Vicky can be seen dressed in a white shirt and beige pants, Katrina kept it all simple and donned a simple green-coloured salwar suit. In deference to the religious site, she kept the dupatta on her head. The photos also show the couple receiving a photo of Lord Ganesha’s idol and yellow stoles from the temple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KatrinaKaif ®🔹is real and respected paradigm (@katrinakaiffanmuks)



Fans also took to the comment section and showered love on both of them. One wrote, “Respect for Katrina”, while another person wrote, “May all their prayers be answered.” “I love what they have. The way Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif support and respect each other’s belief”, a third person wrote.

About Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

After secretly dating for a while, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Hosting a big fat wedding, the couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Last month, the two celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Keeping it simple, the couple jetted off for a romantic getaway to the hills. They also shared pictures of their holiday on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot and is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 as well as Merry Christmas. Vicky was recently featured in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

