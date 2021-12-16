Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have planned an elaborate wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. Here are the details about the party.

After their big-fat Punjabi wedding in Rajasthan, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to host an equally lavish reception in Mumbai. You read that right! The buzz is now rife around their wedding reception that is expected to see a slew of celebrities from the film industry.

As reported by BollywoodLife, Vicky and Katrina have planned their wedding reception for 20 December at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Vicky and Katrina have reportedly sent the invites for the party and has personally asked a few people to block the date from their busy schedule. The report quoted a source close to the couple as saying, “Vicky and Katrina are planning to host a grand reception despite Omicron threat in Mumbai. They will abide by all the rules by BMC and follow all the protocols on the same. They have decided to host the reception mostly in JW Marriot on December 20. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. Also, Christmas is largely celebrated by Katrina Kaif and the couple has planned to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas.”

Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Sara Ali Khan among others are expected to attend the wedding reception. Further, considering the threat of the Omicron virus in mind, the guests have been asked to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them while attending the party.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on 9 December in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple also went for a short honeymoon to an undisclosed location before returning to Mumbai this week.