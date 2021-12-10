“Why would we pay Rs 80 crore for something that is already on the social media? No wedding in India would justify that kind of investment by any OTT platform,' says the source on reports about exclusive streaming rights of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

There are many moronic myths being propagated about and around the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding, held on Thursday (so exhale, all you newshounds).

The most obnoxious and criminally erroneous report that is doing the rounds states that the couple will be paid Rs 80 crore by Amazon Prime Video India for exclusive video-footage rights of the wedding.

Squeals a star-struck entertainment portal, “WOW! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have sold their wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime, and one cannot imagine the whooping amount they are getting for the same. Amazon Prime made the cut by offering the couple the whopping amount of rupees 80 crore and obviously they couldn’t say NO!.”

Well, obviously Kaif and Kaushal couldn’t say no. Because they were never asked. A well-placed source at Amazon Prime Video India completely denies any plans to telecast the VicKat wedding footage, let alone pay the staggering amount mentioned.

“Why would we pay Rs 80 crore for something that is already on the social media? No wedding in India would justify that kind of investment by any OTT platform. Those who think up such outrageous amounts must do their math a little more carefully, and come up with at least a plausible figure. The amount being thrown around in the fluff-fuelled portals is embarrassing. Forget Rs 80 crore, we haven’t even negotiated for the wedding video,” says the source.

So the question, who spreads these corny lies? I decided to dig a little deeper, and was confronted with the rather sobering truth about the source of this Rs-80-crore deception.

It is one of the marketing teams of the newly married couple which has planted this preposterous story, probably to amplify the importance of the wedding. But now, with Amazon Prime Video India denying any plans to purchase, let alone stream, the wedding video, guess who ends up looking red-faced in this entire episode?

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.