Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared pictures from their Lohri festivities on Instagram

Newly-wed couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Lohri together and took to social media to share some lovely pictures of the same.

Kaif took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Lohri. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor also posted some pictures on her Instagram Stories which show her standing with Kaushal in front of the ceremonial fire. In some other photos, the couple can be seen hugging each other and enjoying the festival.

While Kaif is dressed in a reddish-pink kurta-salwar along with a jacket, Kaushal has donned a hoodie and some track pants.

Kaushal also took to Instagram to share a photo of his first Lohri with Kaif.

Lohri is a harvest celebrated in north India and marks the passing of the winter solstice. This year, it was marked on 13 January.

Both Kaif and Kaushal often post pictures of each other on Instagram. The couple recently celebrated their first Christmas together with a picture of them hugging each other in front of a Christmas tree.

The newly-weds also completed one month of their marriage recently and celebrated the occasion by posting an adorable photo of themselves.

On the work front, Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, a biopic on Udham Singh which received much critical acclaim. The Masaan actor has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur lined up, which is a biopic on India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Kaushal will also be starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Mera Naam.

Kaif, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, will appear alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The actor will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. She is set to appear in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.