Known for working in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tiger, and Sooryavanshi, the actress is one of the leading and highest-paid actresses. She tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021.

Actress Katrina Kaif turns a year older today. Born to a Kashmiri descent father and English mother, Kaif is half Indian and half British. She was born in Hong Kong but lived in Hawaii till the age of 14.

Around that age, Kaif landed her first modelling project accidentally. Following this, she moved to London, Britain to pursue her career in modelling. The model-turned-actress was flooded with modelling assignments ever since she first stepped foot in India, following which she got her first break in the film industry in 2003. There has been no looking back for Kaif since then.

Known for working in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tiger, and Sooryavanshi, the actress is one of the leading and highest-paid actresses. She tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021.

On the occasion of Kaif's birthday, here is a look at her wedding album:

Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her pre-wedding shoot and we are in awe of the couple. While Kaif looks ethereal in a floral saree, Vicky Kaushal looks handsome in a sherwani.

Katrina Kaif penned a heartwarming and sweet note for her sisters. The actress looks stunning as she walks down the aisle in a red bridal lehenga and all decked up.

Kaif shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. The actress looks gorgeous as she danced her heart out with her husband Vicky and her family.

Sooryavanshi fame Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The two can be seen enjoying themselves to their fullest as the festivities kick start.

Kaif posted pictures from her wedding on 9 December. The couple looks gorgeous together. Katrina's bridal lehenga stole our hearts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.