In a career spanning almost two decades, Katrina Kaif has established herself as a leading and one of the highest-paid actresses in the film industry. Katrina has worked with almost all big celebrities in Bollywood and proved her prowess both as an actor and a dancer.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame Laila, aka, Katrina Kaif celebrates her 38 birthday today. Born in Hong Kong to a Kashmiri descent father and English mother, Kaif made her Bollywood debut in 2003. Katrina Kaif lived in Hawaii till the age of 14, wherein she bagged her first modelling assignment. Subsequently, she moved to London to pursue her modelling career full-time.

Last year in December, the actress tied the knot with her actor boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. On Katrina Kaif's 38th birthday, here is a look at some of her adorable moments with her husband Vicky Kaushal:

Katrina Kaif shared lovey-dovey pictures with Vicky Kaushal on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The couple went to New York to celebrate actor Vicky Kaushal's birthday.

Katrina Kaif looks sizzling in a white swimsuit as she enjoys some pool time with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple has raised the temp.

Actor Vicky Kaushal can be seen resting his head on Katrina Kaif as the couple poses for a striking selfie.

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a blue dress whereas Vicky Kaushal looks handsome hunk in a black suit, and we are in awe of their killer look.

Laila, aka, Katrina Kaif penned a heartwarming note for her husband Vicky Kaushal on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The adorable selfies of the couple are sure to melt your heart.

Kaif shared a romantic selfie with Vicky Kaushal, on the occasion of them completing one month of their married life. Her caption is the story of every newlywed couple.

On the occasion of Christmas, Katrina shared a picture, wherein the actress can be seen hugging her husband Vicky Kaushal. While Katrina looks gorgeous in a dress, Vicky Kaushal looks sharp in a blue shirt and off-white trousers.

