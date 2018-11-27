Katrina Kaif reportedly invited to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Mumbai

Recent reports suggest that Katrina Kaif may be a guest in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception, that will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Following a wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, the couple held a wedding reception in Bengaluru. Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani also hosted a party for the newly married couple after that.

Singh and Padukone are scheduled to host a wedding reception in Mumbai as well, where colleagues from the film industry would be invited. The guest list has been the topic of discussion ever since the couple decided to host the reception in Mumbai.

Kaif's possible invitation may well become news, especially since she was rumoured to be dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was also Deepika's former boyfriend.

Reports state that Kaif received the invitation a few days ago and would allegedly consult close friend Salman Khan on the matter. If things fall into place, the actress will probably attend the event with Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Both Ranveer and Deepika have been sending out personal invites to their guests. As per the report, though Deepika did not message Katrina, Ranveer ensured that he send her a personal message for the reception in Mumbai.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018 11:16 AM