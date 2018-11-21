1/5
After having a dreamlike wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a reception in Bengaluru on 21 November.
A photograph was released by Ranveer and Deepika on their official social media accounts minutes before they greeted the press in Bengaluru.
For the reception, Ranveer Singh opted for a black and gold Rohit Bal sherwani while Deepika Padukone wore a silk saree gifted to her by her mother.
The couple, before meeting the guests, addressed the media and posed for pictures.
The newlyweds will host another lavish reception for their friends from the film industry in Mumbai on 28 November.
