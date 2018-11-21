1/5 After having a dreamlike wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a reception in Bengaluru on 21 November. After having a dreamlike wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted...

A photograph was released by Ranveer and Deepika on their official social media accounts minutes before they greeted the press in Bengaluru.

For the reception, Ranveer Singh opted for a black and gold Rohit Bal sherwani while Deepika Padukone wore a silk saree gifted to her by her mother.

The couple, before meeting the guests, addressed the media and posed for pictures.