With everyone being excited about Halloween, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also seems to be right in the mood as she dresses up to channel her inner Harley Quinn for the day. In her latest posts, Katrina can be seen dressed up as the popular DC Comics character, Harley Quinn. While her photos are quite stunning and left fans impressed, another video from her photoshoot has now also won the hearts of many. In a video shared by Katrina, she can be seen trying to pose for the camera, while none other than her husband Vicky Kaushal can be seen directing her over her poses. Sounds cute. Isn’t it?

Sharing the video on Monday, Katrina captioned it with “Jab husband director ban gaye (When your husband becomes the director)” While the video is too cute to handle, the photos have already set fire on the internet as Katrina looks perfectly quirky!

With a red and blue coloured wig, Katrina opted for matching eyes and cheeks, thus acing the look. She was dressed in a pink top with black-striped denim shorts. She further layered her top with a fringe jacket and lots of necklaces.

The caption of the post read, “It’s Halloweennnnnn.”

Notably, her posts also grabbed the attention of many including Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who took to the comment section and wrote, “Guess who just won halloweennnn.”

Notably, the actress who is awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot was joined by her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter for the Halloween pictures. While Ishaan dressed up as Willy Wonka, Siddhant went all desi and opted for the avatar of Shaktiman. Pictures of the trio have also gone viral on social media.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is all set to hit theatres on 4 November 2022. Besides Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles.

