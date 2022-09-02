Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, celebrities made a bee-line to Arpita Khan’s house for the festivities.

Salman Khan‘s sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed home Lord Ganapati on August 31. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, attended the festivities on Wednesday. The pictures from the event are all over social media. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has also dropped a set of snaps from the festivities at Arpita Khan’s house. And, the highlight of the photographs is Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan.

In one of the pictures, we can see Katrina posing for a group picture with Yasmin and Alvira.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya… May Lord Ganesha shower happiness and prosperity on everyone,” Yasmin captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)



Well, if you are thinking this is all we have then you can’t be more wrong. Yasmin Karachiwala also shared a picture on Instagram Stories featuring herself, Katrina Kaif, Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan and Mini Mathur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky❤Katrina (@vickat.moment)



Katrina Kaif was accompanied by her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Videos of the couple created quite a stir on social media, as they walked hand in hand. The two looked adorable as they were twinning in yellow. The duo happily posed and smiled for the paparazzi stationed outside Arpita Khan’s house. Notably, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle was also on the guest list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. The wedding festivities were held in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple had a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in her kitty. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will star alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.