Kathir's Suzhal - The Vortex trailer garners over 50 million views in just 2 days
Suzhal - The Vortex stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles. The show will stream from 17th June on Amazon Prime Video.
Upcoming Prime Video original series Suzhal - The Vortex is one of the highly anticipated Tamil investigative dramas today. Not only has it garnered love from the nation but also from the world audience.
The trailer of the upcoming streaming series which launched just 2 days back has already garnered over 50 M+ views worldwide across all languages and platforms.
Suzhal - The Vortex is said to be one of the most intriguing, captivating and fascinating series. From its music to its cinematography, everything about the series is worth the wait. Apart from fans, we also saw celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Krishna Kulasekaran, Srinidhi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Janani to Mohan Raja, P. Samuthirakani, Balaji Mohan and Karthik Subbaraj showering praises on the intriguing promo.
Welcome to the world of Suzhal. A vortex of lies, betrayal, and mystery awaits!#SuzhalOnPrime, New Series, June 17 on @PrimeVideoIN.https://t.co/vLvRtXoBmg@PushkarGayatri @wallwatcherfilm @aishu_dil @sriyareddy @rparthiepan @bramma23 @AnucharanM pic.twitter.com/ECrl8lNwgi
— kathir (@am_kathir) June 7, 2022
Suzhal - The Vortex will premiere across multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish on 17th June on Amazon Prime Video. The 8-episode investigative drama promises to be an intriguing and thrilling ride through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town following the disappearance of a schoolgirl.
Mind blown That, my friends is @PushkarGayatri empowered by @PrimeVideoIN to take stories that they believe in, to audience far & wide! Make way for Amazon's first ever Tamil original 'Suzhal - the Vortex'. To be premiered on June 17th!https://t.co/mRZnttZObh — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 7, 2022
The creative brainchild of Vikram Vedha fame, maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the investigative drama series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles.
