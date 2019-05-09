Kate Winslet, Mackenzie Foy to play leads in screen adaptation of Anna Sewell's classic novel, Black Beauty

Interstellar star Mackenzie Foy and Oscar winner Kate Winslet are set to play the leads in the latest film adaptation of classic novel Black Beauty.

The novel, penned by English author Anna Sewell in 1877, is one of the best-selling children's book of all time. The story follows the titular wild horse and its bond with a 17-year-old girl, undergoing trauma after the death of her parents.

In a significant departure from the novel, where Black Beauty is shown as a carriage horse, the new film will portray the character as a wild mustang captured on the Wyoming Plains.

Foy, 18, will essay the role of the 17-year-old girl, while Winslet, 43, will voice Black Beauty's inner thoughts.

The film will be directed by Ashley Avis, best known for film such as Adolescence and Deserted. She has also adapted the script from Sewell's novel.

Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer will produce the project with Martin Moszkowicz serving as executive producing.

Black Beauty has previously been adapted multiple times, for both film and television. Its most recent adaptation was the 1994 film, starring Sean Bean and David Thewlis, with Alan Cumming as the voice of the horse.

