Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel, featuring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan to now air on 25 September

Ekt Kapoor's reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced that Kapoor would be reprising the narrative of the much loved duo of Prerna and Anurag.

New reports in DNA suggest that the show has been delayed to 25 September from its earlier date of 10 September. The reboot will reportedly come in 8 pm slot on Star Plus, replacing the current satirical drama, Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai.

Pictures from the sets of the show have also surfaced online where the protagonists, played by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. The shooting, which is currently taking place in Kolkata involves a Durga Puja sequence where Fernandes is seen in the traditional Bengali avatar.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was first aired on TV in 2001 and the soap continued till 2008. Set in the backdrop of a Bengali family, it revolved around a love-hate relationship between the two central characters Anurag and Prerna. The role of Anurag was played by Cezanne Khan and Prerna was played by Shweta Tiwari. Also, this was the serial which had established the idea of a vamp in Indian Television with the character of Komolika Basu, played by Urvashi Dholakia, a former Bigg Boss winner.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 12:36 PM