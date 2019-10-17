Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan says her portrayal of Komolika should not be compared with that of Aamna Sharif

Recently, Hina Khan parted ways with her character, Komolika, in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, and handed over the baton to Aamna Sharif.

Following this change, many viewers compared the two actress' performance in the show, including a publication, which said Khan's portrayal is better liked. Khan has come out in support of Sharif, and said she did not appreciate being pitted against a fellow actress.

Here is Khan's tweet

Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent.I understand SM traffic but not fair! https://t.co/K9dZcNoUC6 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 15, 2019

Producer Ekta Kapoor also tweeted in Khan's solidarity

One more reason to love u! Grace! https://t.co/KMSFLTjTPT — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 15, 2019

Khan reportedly bid adieu to Komolika in mid-March to pursue a career in films. According to Hindustan Times, actors Gauahar Khan and Karishma Tanna had auditioned for the negative role.

The soap opera baddie was originally played by Urvashi Dholakia. Sharif is best known for playing the lead in the soap Kahiin To Hoga opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a hit among the audience when it first aired in the 2000s. In the reboot, the female lead, Prerna, originally played by Shweta Tiwari, is reprised by Erica Fernandes. Anurag Basu is portrayed by Parth Samthaan, and Karan Singh Grover recently took over the role of Rishabh Bajaj.

This role marks Sharif's return to TV after a hiatus of almost six years. She was last seen in the 2013 horror series, Ek Thhi Naayka. "The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor,” she told Times of India.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 11:55:12 IST