Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aamna Sharif replaces Hina Khan as Komolika in Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan's show

After Hina Khan's exit from the television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, actress Aamma Sharif has been roped in for the role of the antagonist Komolika. Aamna is a popular face on TV, and is best known for playing the lead in the soap Kahiin To Hoga, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

Confirming the news to Times of India, the actress says she is excited to explore a negative character first time in her career. Last seen in the 2013 horror series, Ek Thhi Naayka, Aamna has returned to the arclights after a hiatus of almost six years.

"The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn’t have satiated me as an actor. It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor,” she tells the daily.

Although she has not watched the show, Aamna says that she has heard Hina did a "commendable job" in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

According to News18, several actresses, including Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Aalisha Panwar, were reportedly considered for the role of Komolika.

Hina reportedly bid goodbye to character Komolika in mid-March to pursue a career in films, although producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier claimed that Hina would not be replaced on the show. As per reports, Hina had once shared a video where Ekta could be heard saying, “This is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying.”

Urvashi Dholakia played the iconic character in the original show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a hit among the audience when it was first aired in the 2000s. In the reboot, the female lead, Prerna, originally played by Shweta Tiwari, is reprised by Erica Fernandes. Anurag Basu is portrayed by Parth Samthaan, and Karan Singh Grover took over the role of Rishabh Bajaj.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 13:08:00 IST