Karunanidhi still in Kauvery Hospital: Actor Vijay visits DMK chief, meets Stalin to inquire about health

Actor Vijay, who is often called Thalapathy, visited Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on 1 August, to inquire about the current health status of DMK president M Karunanidhi. A picture of the actor in conversation with DMK leader MK Stalin and Udhaynidhi Stalin, who were also at the hospital, has been making rounds online.

NDTV reports that actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth had also paid a visit to the ailing politician on 31 July after finishing a film shoot. The actor spoke to the press and said he was praying for the DMK chief's speedy recovery.

Vijay has an upcoming political action thriller Sarkar with AR Murugadoss. However, the film landed in controversy after facing criticism from Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss for showing the actor holding a cigarette between his lips. Following this, the Tamil Nadu health department had also issued a notice to Murugadoss and Vijay for the same.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's last release was the blockbuster gangster drama Kaala directed by Pa Ranjith. He also has the much-anticipated film 2.0 with Akshay Kumar alongside Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan releasing on 29 November, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:32 PM