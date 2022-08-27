Recently Kartik Aaryan attended a media event where a fan from Chennai came all the way to be part of it so that he could meet the actor in person.

Kartik Aaryan is one the leading superstars of India, with an ever-growing and loyal fan base. Ever since his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being one of the biggest successes of the year, the fan-made superstar has touched heights all on his own merit. The rooted and humble actor is always one to take time out for his fans whenever he can and make dreams come true for many of them when they get a chance to meet him. And recently, he did so for many fans at a live audience interview. He also named his fan army as Fanception.

Recently Kartik attended a media event where a fan from Chennai came all the way to be part of it so that he could meet the actor in person. After meeting Kartik, the flattered fan wrote a very emotional note on his social media about his “unreal” moment of finally meeting the Shehzada and how he is truly a “fan of his fans” while thanking everyone who made this happen, along with selfies with the superstar.

Another fan earlier had her dream come true moment when she got a chance to meet Kartik as she complained about he never releases a film on her birthday for which Kartik humorously apologised and she told him about how she had been cutting a cake on his birthday since 4 years and it was on her “to-do list” to meet the superstar for which her friends called her mad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of Shehzada, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Captain India, Freddy, Kabir Khan’s next.

