Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Shehzada has created has created all the buzz! Fans are super excited to see him in a massive action avatar, his swag levels are making the fans crazy.

Teaser of the upcoming song from Shehzaada “Character Dheela 2.0” is out. Taking to social media, Kartik shared the teaser with the caption:

“Kya? Bantu ka character dheel hai!!

#CharacterDheela2.”

Soon after he posted the teaser, fans flooded the comments with excitement to see him in the film. Fans love the track and commented:

“Absolutely can’t wait for #CharacterDheela2 !!!! 🥳

Sureshot chartbuster song with the classic black jacket look and flawless hookstep!!!💥

Special appreciation for those shades😎

You’ll rock it Shehzada!!👑”

“Tomorrow should be declared National Holiday because Superstar #KartikAaryan is dropping his new song #CharecterDheela2 from #Shehzada 🕺☺️🔥👑”

“chaa gaye sir”

“Hayeeee yahan mai phisal gai” and many more!

On the work front, besides Shehzada, Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up for this year, and will also be seen in the 3rd installment of Aashiqui. He also has Kabir Khan’s untitled in his kitty.

