Kartik Aaryan turns 29: Actor celebrates birthday with parents after wrapping Dostana 2's Punjab schedule

Kartik Aaryan recently turned 29 on Friday. The actor is busy shooting the sequel to Dostana, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. The makers of Dostana 2 were on there last day of their Punjab schedule. When the actor returned the next day to Mumbai, his parents surprised him with a birthday cake. The actor posted the pictures of the celebrations which took place after the crew had finished filming the required portions.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post

The picture shows him cutting a delicious chocolate cake, as the actor is flanked by his parents on both sides.

Check out a post on Kartik Aaryan returning from Dostana 2's wrap

Nyt shoot ends and so does #Dostana2 ka Punjab Schedule First Schedule Wraps @karanjohar @collindcunha @janhvikapoor @itslakshya #Patiala

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Nov 21, 2019 at 3:55am PST

Presently, Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, which is a modern day rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Also featuring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film follows the escapades of Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi who falls in love with a colleague despite being married to Pednekar.

Talking about how different the film is from its original director Mudassar Aziz told Mid-day, "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline."

The original film follows Ranjeet Chaddha, a middle-aged married man who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (played by Ranjeeta Kaur). He makes her believe that his wife is terminally ill and they will soon be able to marry after she passes. His lies are eventually exposed after his suspicious wife, played by Vidya Sinha, busts him.

Directed by Aziz, the film is set to hit theatres on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 12:12:52 IST