Kartik Aaryan not only ended 2022 on a bright note but has also started 2023 with a bang. His upcoming film, Shehzada is all set to hit the theatres in a week and he just dropped a banger of a song, Character Dheela 2.0, which is already looking like the Top chartbuster of all Bollywood party playlists this year as it is getting lots of love and wishes from his fans across, as the actor was trending on Number 1 on Twitter, shortly after the song dropped.

Taking to their social media handles, fans all hailed praises and love for Kartik in this fresh, new and super cool version of Character Dheela where Kartik looks super hot and sexy. And he is rocking his trademark sunglasses and as one would expect, he does have hooksteps in store for all, and this time not just one, but 3 new hooksteps which the fans seem to be raving about. They wrote:

The swagg of #KartikAaryan in Character Dheela is on next level pic.twitter.com/289iyQhEcd — VEER BRAR ♋ (@EVASIVEVEER) February 9, 2023

It looks as if shades are made for him only in the whole world☺️#KartikAaryanhttps://t.co/LPKHMChrsF pic.twitter.com/b5tPbrhjas — AJAY (@ajaylog5436) February 9, 2023

Wow that’s how you give a tribute to someone love you Kartik ❤️#KartikAaryanhttps://t.co/46cJ7Q0wwK pic.twitter.com/NDx1Xf5ExW — ᥫ᭡ (@dhanshree_speak) February 9, 2023

Be it Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s Bom Diggy, Luka Chuppi’s Coca Cola, Pati Patni Aur Woh’s Dheeme Dheeme, Love Aaj Kal 2’s Haan Main Galat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘s title track, Freddy’s Kaala Jaadu or Shehzada’s Munda Sona Hoon Main or now Character Dheela 2.0, Kartik’s party chartbusters can really make for a whole dance playlist on its own with hooksteps for all to groove to.

On the film front, besides Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

