Kartik Aaryan tests negative for coronavirus, likely to resume shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aaryan, who has been in quarantine for two weeks, shared that he tested negative for coronavirus on Monday.
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will soon resume work.
The 30-year-old actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on 22 March, two days after he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week here.
Aaryan took to Twitter and posted a selfie, writing, "Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of isolation over). Back to work."
See his post here
Prior to testing positive, the actor was shooting for his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu.
He started filming for the movie early last month in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.
