Kartik Aaryan may star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film; shooting could reportedly clash with Kirik Party remake

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan may be part of director Imtiaz Ali's next project. DNA reports that the Jab Harry Met Sejal director has a few projects in mind for the future and Aaryan may well be Ali's choice for one of them.

However, if the director does approach the actor with the film, Aaryan may have to choose between the remake of the Kannada hit Kirik Party (2016) and the Imtiaz Ali film. The report adds that the time frame of both the films is quite similar, giving rise to speculations that Aaryan will have to let go of one project.

Details of Imtiaz's film and the characters are being kept under wraps.

Kartik has confirmed his association with Kirik Party. The lighthearted film, which released in 2016, chronicles the journey of engineering students. Jacqueline is likely to be essaying the part played by Rashmika Mandanna in the original, opposite co-star Aaryan. Kirik Party already has a remake in the Telugu language, titled Kirrak Party, featuring Nikhil Siddharth, Simran Pareenja and Samyuktha.

Aaryan, whose last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a sleeper hit of the year, will next be seen in Luka Chuppi, which will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 14:06 PM