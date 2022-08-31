Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan revealed that he visited the popular Lalbaugcha Raja pandal by dropping a series of pictures on his official Instagram account.

Kartik Aaryan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. The actor paid his special visit along with his parents Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari. Kartik revealed that he visited the popular pandal by dropping a series of pictures on his official Instagram account. Apart from his post, there are several videos from his visit that are making rounds on the internet. The much-loved actor was surrounded by a huge crowd, who were present outside the popular pandal. While greeting all his fans and followers, Kartik joined his hands in a Namaste as he stepped out of his car.

Taking to the captions of his post, Kartik thanked Lord Ganesha “for making this a life-changing year” for him. By continuing further, the actor hoped the god will fulfil all his wishes even in the future. While posting the series of pictures on Wednesday, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! Blessed to get my first darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja. Thank you, Bappa for making this a life-changing year. Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.” Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video on his official Instagram account, wherein Kartik can be seen bowing his head in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha and touching god’s feet with his head.

Kartik visited Lalbaugcha Raja in his complete traditional avatar. Donning a white kurta pyjama, Kartik looked simply amazing. Meanwhile on the work front, after flying high on the success of his recently released horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan’s directorial Shehzada. In his upcoming Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Kartik will be once again sharing the screen space with his Luka-Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy with Alaya F in his pipeline.

