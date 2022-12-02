When ‘so-called’ experts said that Kartik Aaryan can only do uber-cool and boy-door characters, he gave them an epic reply with his performance in Dhamaka. And now he pushed the envelope and surprised everyone with his dark and intense portrayal of dentist Freddy Ginwala in Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy.

For the unversed, Freddy, which released today on Disney+ Hotstar, narrates the story of an under-confident, shy and reclusive dentist, who has been searching for his soulmate since five years on a matrimony site. Many girls reject him due to his awkward behaviour and there is no one with him to share to his feeling apart from his pet turtle, Hardy. But he finally finds the love of his life Kainaz Irani (played by gorgeous Alaya F), who is a victim of domestic abuse from his husband.

From gaining 14 kgs to going to a Clinic n learning skills frm dentist

Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me.Pushing my boundaries mentally, physically to forget my real self n turn into Freddy. Glad to hv an amazing team fr dis challenging transformation pic.twitter.com/rQcgNJQZSI — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 29, 2022

Their love story goes on a nice-smooth track until we see a solid twist, which turns Freddy’s life upside-down. Well, that twist turns Freddy into a darker person and from there onwards audience go on a thrilling ride with our lead actor till the epic climax.

Kartik Aaryan has lived the role of Freddy and delivered a supreme performance, which will be remembered for years. He hit the right note in every frame and makes you feel for him till the end.

Alaya F, who made a promising debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, once again impresses us with her acting mettle in Freddy. Her transformation from an innocent girl to a cunning & evil person is mind-blowing. Undoubtedly, Freddy is one of the best thrillers in recent times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.