Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to release in cinemas on June 29 and the team wrapped the shoot of the film. The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma.

Moreover, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. A few days back, ’Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser, has seen a great demand coming from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.

A source close to the project revealed that “A massive song has been shot with Kartik for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself made sure that the scale of the song is as huge as any of his previous films including big blockbusters with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar films.” The excitement about the music of the film is already been increased after hearing a little of it in the teaser.

