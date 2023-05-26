Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani wrap the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha
As finally, the film has wrapped its final schedule, we can't wait to see this pure love story in the theaters on 29th June 2023
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to release in cinemas on June 29 and the team wrapped the shoot of the film. The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma.
Moreover, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. A few days back, ’Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser, has seen a great demand coming from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.
A source close to the project revealed that “A massive song has been shot with Kartik for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself made sure that the scale of the song is as huge as any of his previous films including big blockbusters with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar films.” The excitement about the music of the film is already been increased after hearing a little of it in the teaser.
Related Articles
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is a blockbuster in Bangladesh, fans groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan
Pathaan became the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh since 1971 and created havoc at the box-office there. It's already the most successful Hindi film in India so far.
Manushi Chhillar reminisces her journey to the glamour world: 'I think life has given me more for which I am grateful'
The actress has created a niche market of her own and enjoys a dedicated loyal fanbase across the country.
Payal Singhal: 'I make contemporary Indian clothing for South Asian women'
Three generations in design, and dressing Aishwarya Rai at age 15, Singhal’s fashion is still young and bohemian