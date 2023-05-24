The day makers released the mind-blowing teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, it boosted the excitement of the audience to witness this pure love story starring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Now to take your excitement further to the next level, we got to hear that the film has a massive-scale song. The song is equivalent to any Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar film.

A source close to the project revealed that “A massive song has been shot with Kartik for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself made sure that the scale of the song is as huge as any of his previous films including big blockbusters with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar films.” The excitement about the music of the film is already been increased after hearing a little of it in the teaser.

As the teaser gave a glimpse of the massive scale of this film with some soulful music and huge enthralling visuals, the release of the intriguing poster on the first anniversary of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, celebrated the blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and having massive-scale song in the film will definitely be an absolute treat to relish on the screen.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

