Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha box office update

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha is steadily rising up with its box office numbers, setting an example of all the love this musical romantic pure love story is garnering from the audience. Opened with the collection of 9.25 crore. on its first day on a Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film counted 7 Cr. at the box office window, which was further followed by strengthening Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on Sunday with 12.15 Cr. after which the film passed the crucial monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. with the major boost coming in from the family audience.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

The film revolves around Satyaprem aka Sattu (Kartik Aaryan), who is desperate to get married as he feels that he is the only bachelor left in the town. However, his parents (Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak) and sister (Shikha Talsania) think that Sattu is good for nothing as he is jobless.

