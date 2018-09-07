Karl Urban on Quentin Tarantino's R-rated Star Trek: Know a little bit about the idea and it's bananas

The future of Star Trek 4 currently stands ambiguous as both its stars, Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth, have opted out of the project due to alleged differences in fee agreements. On the other hand, Quentin Tarantino's R-rated Star Trek film has garnered Paramount Pictures' interest.

Karl Urban, who is scheduled to feature in Star Trek 4 as well as Tarantino's Star Trek, recently attended a Trekonderoga convention where he opened up about the two projects, reports slashfilms.com.

Talking about Tarantino's film, Urban exclaimed, “Quentin Tarantino went in to [producer] JJ [Abrams]’s offices and pitched him an idea for a Star Trek movie. I know a little bit about what that is, and it’s bananas." Karl said the director was presently busy with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, post which he will move on to the Star Trek project after about a year.

Talking about the much-hyped 'R' rating of the film, Urban explains that the narrative will not be rife with obscenity and vulgarity, as most fans expect. Rather the essence of the 'R' is essentially because Tarantino is trying to "make those beats of consequence land". The certification will give Tarantino the leeway to play around with the horror and dangers of 'space' (as Urban terms it).

Meanwhile, about the future of Star Trek 4, Urban seemed more optimistic than many. “We are just sort of waiting on negotiations. I’m confident we will… I believe the status of the project is really hinging on the availability and the contract negotiations of the two Chrises,” added Urban.

In case Paramount is unable to land the finalised deals with Pine and Hemsworth, Urban suggested the perfect solution — begin filming for Tarantino's movie. He stresses saying, though the wait would be longer, the results would be worth it.

