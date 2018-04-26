Star Trek to have two new movies, says Paramount; no details of Quentin Tarantino's involvement in franchise shared

Paramount Pictures announced two new films for its long-running Star Trek franchise, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

During CinemaCon 2018, Paramount CEO Jim Gianopolus named some of the studio’s upcoming projects, including new additions to franchises like Cloverfield, Mission Impossible and Transformers. He also named Star Trek in this list, and said that two new films were in development for the franchise.

It’s not yet clear if both these films are set within the universe of J.J. Abrams’ earlier films, or if one of them is related to the previously announced Star Trek film from Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino. Any major details are not being shared at this moment.

After Star Trek Beyond released in 2016, Paramount announced that the fourth film in the franchise would bring back Avengers star Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk via time travel. It still remains to be seen how the films will handle the role of Chekov following actor Anton Yelchin’s death.

Paramount CEO announced a number of sequels and spin-offs at the presentation. Paramount revealed footage from Mission Impossible: Fallout and the Transformers spin-off film Bumblebee (starring John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon).

The sequel to A Quiet Place was also announced at the event.

