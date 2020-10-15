Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha shoot, shares picture with co-star Aamir Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who announced her second pregnancy in August, reportedly resumed shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha last month.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on 15 October said she finished her schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha and described the experience of working on the film amid the coronavirus pandemic as "intense but poignant."
The movie, also starring Aamir Khan, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan is directing the Hindi adaptation.
Kareena, who announced her second pregnancy in August, reportedly resumed shooting for the film in September.
The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself sitting in a field with Aamir.
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...❤️❤️🎈🎈
Kareena also thanked the cast and crew for the wonderful experience.
In August, Aamir met First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan while he was in the country to shoot the Laal Singh Chaddha, which was stalled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March.
The release of the movie was then subsequently postponed to Christmas 2021. It also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh.
Adapted by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.
The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for lyrics.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
