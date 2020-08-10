Laal Singh Chaddha's release date shifted to Christmas 2021, announce makers
Laal Singh Chaddha will see Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite after 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday.
The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on 25 December this year.
The production on the film is yet to be finished. It was recently reported that Khan is in Turkey to resume filming the feature.
According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie.
Here is his post
We will still keep the Chirstmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios All focus on film completion for now!
— Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) August 10, 2020
Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions have backed the project.
The film, which also stars Mona Singh, will see Aamir reunite with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Laal Singh Chaddha has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics.
Khan, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
