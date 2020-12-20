Kareena Kapoor Khan to release Pregnancy Bible, a comprehensive guide, in 2021
Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, will share tips with mothers-to-be on everything from 'morning sickness to diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery,' according to a press release.
Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon write a pregnancy guide that will focus on 'all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms.' Juggernaut Books will release it in 2021.
"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book, I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women," the actor said in a statement.
Here is the announcement
We're thrilled to announce that we will be publishing Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible!
In the book, she'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! We can’t wait for you to read it! pic.twitter.com/CScWsDCTvw
— juggernautbooks (@juggernautbooks) December 20, 2020
The book's announcement was made on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday. Times of India writes that the actor along with husband Saif celebrated with an Avengers-themed party.
The couple had confirmed in August that they are expecting second child.
Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, alongside late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Ranvir Shory. Her next film is opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.
