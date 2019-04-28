You are here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh for his new single 'Kylie + Kareena'

FP Staff

Apr 28, 2019 12:47:16 IST

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Udta Punjab in 2016. One of his co-stars in the film was Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo make their second appearance together in Dharma Productions' Good News (which also features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani). Kareena, a self-admitted fan of Dosanjh, recently shot a video, in which the actress thanked Diljit for his new single titled 'Kylie + Kareena'.

Made as a tribute to Kareena and Kylie Jenner, Diljit's new single talks about his admiration for the two celebrities. In her video, Kareena is heard saying, "I am really, really, actually humbled that Diljit has sung this song which is…with my name in it. I have never really had a song. I definitely know ki do picturein ki hai Diljit ke saath, zyaada baat nahi karta hai woh (I have worked in two films with Diljit but he doesn’t speak much)."

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 12:47:16 IST

