Diljit Dosanjh unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, calls it a 'big moment' for Sikh community

Diljit Dosanjh unveiled his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum, Delhi on 28 March.

The actor said it was a special moment for him as this is the first wax statue of a personality sporting a turban.

Aukaat Ghat Te Kirpa Zyada Dosanjh Kalan Ton @MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi Wah Maalka Terian Tu Jaaney FIRST Turbaned SIKH to Have Wax Figure at #MadameTussauds LOVE MY FANS pic.twitter.com/8wSixWF4Rd — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2019

"I never thought that I would visit Madame Tussauds to unveil my own wax figure. Today, I got to know how I actually look. A big thank you to the team of Madame Tussauds who have worked so hard.

"It is a big moment for me and my fans that a man wearing a turban and representing Sikh culture has a wax statue here for the first time," Diljit told reporters

Asked with whom he wants his wax figure to be paired with, Diljit said though he has no binding, he would love his celebrity crush Kylie Jenner next to his statue.

The actor has joined the likes of Asha Bhonsle, Virat Kohli, Anil Kapoor, David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Beyonce and Lady Gaga, among others to have their figures at the museum.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 11:31:33 IST