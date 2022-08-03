Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will be seen together in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood drama Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, in his Hindi debut, as well as Mona Singh and Manav Vij in key roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to feature in episode 5 of Koffee with Karan season 7. A teaser of the upcoming episode was posted by Karan Johar today. In the reel, Johar could be seen asking Kareena Kapoor Khan for coffee, while the actor replies in her trademark 'Poo' style.

Have a look at the reel posted by Karan Johar here:

In the video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asks Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Koffee tonight?”. To this, Kareena Kapoor Khan responds in her 'Poo' avatar and says, “Tell me how it was?,” reminding viewers of her iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham role. The reel was captioned:

“The return of Poo aka Bebo aka the one and only @kareenakapoorkhan on the Koffee couch!!!😉 #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new episode streams tonight from 12 am only on @disneyplushotstar!”

Earlier, a more detailed teaser was released where Kareena Kapoor Khan could be seen making fun of Karan Johar's sex life. While Karan Johar reminds her that his mom was watching the show, Aamir Khan intervenes to ask if his mom did not mind him talking about other people’s sex life.



In the video, one could even see the guests asking each other some fun questions. Aamir Khan asks Kareena Kapoor Khan about one quality she tolerates about him that she would not tolerate in another actor. To this, she replies that Khan takes about 100 - 200 days to finish off a shoot while Akshay Kumar "finishes within 30 days,” leaving the PK actor gaping.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will be seen together in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood drama Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, in his Hindi debut, as well as Mona Singh and Manav Vij in key roles. Lal Singh Chaddha will release on 11 August, setting up a high-profile clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

As for Koffee With Karan, the season has seen several high-profile celebs like Akshay Kumar- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Sing- Alia Bhatt grace the couch till now.

