Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others.

The new season of Koffee With Karan has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities till date. However, for its fifth episode, it brings to the couch Indian entertainment’s legendary celebrity, Aamir Khan. Joining him on the couch will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a strong part of Koffee with Karan, and is now back for her seventh stint. The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films.

The much-speculated equation of Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. “Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries,” said the Khan candidly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan points out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers on celebrities secrets, leg-pulling and a lot of fun.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the screens on 11th August. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in prominent roles. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.