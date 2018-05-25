You are here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she believes in equality but wouldn't call herself a feminist; Twitter 'cancels' her

FP Staff

May,25 2018 12:28:20 IST

Feminists across the globe may have to work a little harder because Kareena Kapoor Khan just went on record and said: "I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Post these comments, she has apparently already been 'cancelled' by Twitterati.

At the audio launch of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena confidently pointed out that she believes in the equality of genders but she wouldn't call herself a feminist. Not like she's the flagbearer of the movement, but as Twitter users suggest, a little Google search never hurt anybody.

Here are some Twitter reaction to Kareena's warped definition of the term:

This Twitter user had an interesting argument:

These comments are especially surprising coming from Kareena, whose Veere Di Wedding also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Meanwhile, Sonam and Swara are known to be staunch advocates of the movement.

